Recount in Winterville Town Council race yields same result

WNCT Staff Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recount Tuesday morning confirmed Ricky Hines defeated incumbent John Hill for a Winterville Town Council seat by one vote.

On Election Night, John Hill was declared the unofficial winner by 8 votes.

However, after a canvassing of votes, it was discovered several votes came from a community that was not within the proper voting district.

Additionally, the Pitt County Board of Elections discovered one vote for Hines had not been counted.

After the canvassing, Hines was declared the official winner.

A recount was called for, which occurred Tuesday morning.

During that recount, Hines was once again declared the official winner by one vote.

According to state law, John Hill has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to protest the election.

