WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – Darian Daniels scored 30 points and made 10 three-point field goals in leading Pitt Community College to a 105-79 win over Lenoir Community College in the rivalry billed as the “Battle of Highway 11”.

Brandon Faison had a double-double. He scored 18 points and dished out 12 assists.

PCC has now won five in a row after dropping their season opener.

Semaj Yelverton also scored in double figures with 11 points.