New subdivision zoned and approved for Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are in place for the town of Winterville. The town council has approved land for a new subdivision.

Around 110 acres of agricultural land in Winterville has been rezoned and is now ready for homes and lots of them.

With the approval of the new zoning, it’s a waiting game for Winterville residents.

The whole project is just in the beginning stages. The planning board says their intentions for the land will be a new neighborhood, but there are no specifics just yet.

Some Winterville residents are fearful it will bring traffic, but many are excited for the new business and change the subdivision will bring including council member, Tony Moore.

“It will be the only neighborhood with a swimming pool,” said Moore. “The amenities there with it. Also senior citizen homes, this will be good for senior citizens.”

In the council meeting two community members opposed the big change because they feared drainage issues, due to its low-lying location.

After speaking with Pitt County soil water board, they were told this would not be an issue.

As you may remember, a few months ago someone else had made the same attempt to use the land to build a neighborhood but they were turned down.

Moore says that proposal did not meet their guidelines in size and amount of homes d3esired to be built. This time the developer has reached an agreement and the start of construction will be announced soon.