NC ski resort opens for winter season

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — One ski resort in the North Carolina mountains has opened for the winter season.

Cataloochee Ski Area opened Monday with two slopes and one lift available.

The runs opened with a base of 12 to 14 inches of snow, according to the company’s snow report.

Three runs will be open starting Tuesday. Those are beginner slopes Rabbit Hill and Easy Way and intermediate run Lower Omigosh.

Two lifts will service the three runs starting Tuesday, Cataloochee officials said.

