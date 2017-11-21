Maysville’s only bank closes its doors, residents react

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–There was once one, and now there’s none. Now tonight, residents in Maysville will have to do their financial business somewhere else after First Citizen’s Bank, the town’s only bank closed.

The doors to the bank closed last Wednesday after a lack of teller transactions. The branch decided it could better serve customers in Jacksonville and New Bern. The decision was out of the control of the town. Schumata Brown, the town manager, says he doesn’t want folks to worry and that this won’t negatively affect the town.

“I saw a lot of panic and concern in citizen’s eyes and I want them to relax,” Brown said. “We’re going to work on it to maybe bring in another bank somehow.”

Brown also wants to remind folks that Pollocksville lost its only bank too and is still doing fine.

“They’ve added a Dollar General, a drug store and they’ve grown after their bank closed,” Brown said.

Still, the closing of First Citizen’s Bank left a profound impact on residents like Bob Parker, who’s lived in the area for years.

“I was surprised, but then again in some ways I wasn’t,” Parker said. “Things are changing all the time and I guess this is one of them. It’s just something we’ve got to live with.”

The ATM is still open at the branch. It’s how Parker is getting the cash he needs without having to drive to Jacksonville. But for Maysville resident Charlie Hill that’s not a good enough option.

“I don’t have any transportation,” Hill said. “I don’t have a license. I don’t have any transportation, no car, nothing.” Hill also needs help to use the ATM. He wants another bank to come to the town.

That’s something Brown says he is working on. The branch still owns the building and is paying taxes on it too.

Customers who would like to conduct business with an actual teller can visit one of three locations:

Jacksonville Northside 2555 Western Blvd. Ext.

Jacksonville Main 302-B Western Blvd.

Cape Carteret 306 W.B. McLean Blvd.