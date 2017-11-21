Man charged with stealing purse at Tyrrell County Visitors Center

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A janitor at the Tyrrell County Visitors Center was arrested on November 13 after he stole a woman’s purse from the restroom, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tracy Spruill, 39, of Columbia was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Tyrrell County Visitors Center on November 3.

The call was placed regarding the larceny of a woman’s purse from the woman’s restroom.

A Tyrrell County Sheriff’s investigator reviewed surveillance video and as a result, Spruill, an employee of the company that contracts with DOT to clean the Visitors Center, was charged.