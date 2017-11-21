Jacksonville man dies in four-vehicle crash; police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man died in a four-vehicle crash Monday that is still under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Justin Gordon, 23, died in the wreck.

At about 7:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Western Boulevard near Faculty Drive.

Officers said a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Gordon was traveling north on Western Boulevard in the middle lane.

A 2015 Ford Focus, operated by Chayton Estle, 19, of Camp Lejeune, was traveling north on Western Boulevard in the right lane.

The Mustang side-swiped the Ford Focus, causing Gordon to lose control of the Mustang, police said.

Gordon’s vehicle continued to travel across three lanes into the path of a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Anthony Santiago, 78, of Midway Park, who was traveling South on Western Boulevard in the left lane.

The front of the pickup truck struck the passenger side door of Gordon’s Mustang.

A 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, operated by Haley Gray, 22, of Tarawa Terrace was traveling behind Santiago’s pick-up truck and was unable to stop. As a result, the front of Gray’s 2015 Chevrolet Sonic struck the rear of Santiago’s vehicle.

Gordon was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital, where police said he died as a result of his injuries.

Santiago was transported for medical evaluation of his injuries. Neither Estle, Gray or the passengers in their vehicles were medically transported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact JPD Corporal Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6442 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.