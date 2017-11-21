Holocaust survivor to speak at anti-hate teacher workshop

By Published:
Photo by CBS News

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Tyrrell County Schools will host a Holocaust workshop on November 29.

The workshop is sponsored by North Carolina Department of Instruction and will take place at Tyrrell Hall from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to all surrounding counties.

The workshop’s goal is to help teachers learn the best practices and for them to share their lesson ideas.

The guest speaker at next Wednesday’s event will be a Holocaust survivor.

For more information, visit https://ncholocaustcouncil.org/anti-semitism-workshops/.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s