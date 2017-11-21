Holocaust survivor to speak at anti-hate teacher workshop

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Tyrrell County Schools will host a Holocaust workshop on November 29.

The workshop is sponsored by North Carolina Department of Instruction and will take place at Tyrrell Hall from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to all surrounding counties.

The workshop’s goal is to help teachers learn the best practices and for them to share their lesson ideas.

The guest speaker at next Wednesday’s event will be a Holocaust survivor.

For more information, visit https://ncholocaustcouncil.org/anti-semitism-workshops/.