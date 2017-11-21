Greenville Police: Home and car damaged in two Sunday shootings

Related Coverage Residents search for answers after shots fired into five Pitt Co. homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department says a home and car were damaged after two homes were shot at over the weekend.

The first shooting occurred on the 100 block of Kristen Drive just before 9 o’clock Sunday evening.

The second shooting happened less an 30 minutes later on the 1700 block of Pitt Street. According to the police report a car, window, and glass front door were all hit by bullets during the shooting. One window was hit four times.

The report estimates the shooting caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.

This is the sixth and seventh incident being investigated by police since November 2nd.

Anyone with information on these shootings in encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252)329-4315.