Gov. Cooper visits Greenville today to discuss improvements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper will attend Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Power Luncheon in Greenville on Tuesday.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hilton located on Greenville Blvd.

The purpose of the governor’s trip will be to highlight his plans for the east and how the east can be improved.

The points Governor Cooper is expected to cover when speaking include transportation needs, future Interstate 587, healthcare reform, and economic development.

Chamber members want this to be an opportunity for people to be able to see the governor face to face.

“We hope positive things come out of this luncheon,” said Trent McGee, Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

If all goes according to plan there will be time for a small Q&A after the lunch.

WNCT will attend the event and will bring you more information as the event unfolds.

