Gov. Cooper announces more Hurricane Matthew relief is on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday more support is on the way for the $4.8 billion damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Hurricane Matthew survivors whose homes were damaged by the storm can apply for additional financial help in November.

The help with housing repairs, homeowner reimbursement, rental assistance and other housing-related needs is made possible by North Carolina’s approximately $237 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR), awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funds are part of approximately $1.5 billion in state and federal funds allocated to Hurricane Matthew recovery to date.

Hurricane Matthew Housing Recovery Application Centers will open in the four most severely impacted counties – Cumberland, Edgecombe, Robeson and Wayne – beginning November 30.

“Many families displaced by Matthew are back in their homes, but there is still much work to do to help families and communities recover from this devastating storm,” said Governor Cooper. “I urge Matthew survivors in the hardest hit counties to sign up for appointments and apply for these disaster recovery grants.”

State officials urge residents in the counties to apply as soon as application centers open in their area. Residents in other counties will receive instructions in December on how to begin the application process.

Homeowners can apply for the following types of assistance: single-family homeowner repair, single-family homeowner reconstruction, reimbursement for housing repair and homeowner buyout.

Mobile homeowners are eligible to apply for programs that will repair or replace impacted homes. Landlords with eight or fewer units can apply for assistance in the small rental program, while storm impacted renters are eligible to apply for temporary rental assistance.

The state is also offering a homeowner assistance program and a multi-family rental assistance program. Program description details are available online at www.rebuild.nc.gov/apply.

“Many North Carolinians are still trying to recover and rebuild after the storm and these grants can provide much-needed help to those who qualify,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks.

To apply, call to schedule an appointment to complete an application at the following locations.

Cumberland: 910-550-1155

Edgecombe: 252-665-8008

Robeson: 910-550-1156

Wayne: 919-366-4074

“Not since Hurricane Floyd in 1999 has a storm devastated so many North Carolina homes,” said Mike Sprayberry, Director of State Emergency Management. “Recovery is a long process, but there is help available for those who need it.”