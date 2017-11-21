Gingerbread houses go on display in downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Gingerbread houses began going on display this week in downtown New Bern.

Houses range from detailed reproductions of historic homes by adults and professionals to sprinkle covered fantasies by children.

In between, you’ll find Hansel and Gretel cottages, Nativities, log cabins, travel trailers and more.

The houses are all part of the New Bern Historical Society’s first Gingerbread House Contest as part of Beary Merry Christmas.

Thirty-one houses can be seen in 14 downtown businesses from now until January 2.

Bakers entered in three categories for the contest: youth, adult, professional.

The only rule about building materials was that they had to be edible.

Judging took place on Tuesday and awards are planned to be presented at the Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes and special awards created by New Bern Potters.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.

