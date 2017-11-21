Gingerbread houses go on display in downtown New Bern

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Gingerbread houses began going on display this week in downtown New Bern.

Houses range from detailed reproductions of historic homes by adults and professionals to sprinkle covered fantasies by children.

In between, you’ll find Hansel and Gretel cottages, Nativities, log cabins, travel trailers and more.

The houses are all part of the New Bern Historical Society’s first Gingerbread House Contest as part of Beary Merry Christmas.

Thirty-one houses can be seen in 14 downtown businesses from now until January 2.

Bakers entered in three categories for the contest: youth, adult, professional.

The only rule about building materials was that they had to be edible.

Judging took place on Tuesday and awards are planned to be presented at the Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes and special awards created by New Bern Potters.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.

New Bern Gingerbread Houses

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s