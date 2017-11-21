First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, but rain on the way

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide dry weather for now, but moisture will increase again by tonight with another cool and sunny shot coming by Thanksgiving. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. There are some areas of frost. You may want to save yourself a few extra minutes to warm up and defrost the car.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Showers will increase by the evening hours. Winds should stay light, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and showers move through overnight. The heaviest of the rain may be along the coastal areas. Temperatures are not as cold, in the mid to upper 40s inland and mid 50s along the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early showers and highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
40%
12am
Wed
54° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
54° F
precip:
50%
2am
Wed
53° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
54° F
precip:
60%
4am
Wed
54° F
precip:
50%
5am
Wed
55° F
precip:
40%
6am
Wed
53° F
precip:
30%
7am
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
55° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.