First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, but rain on the way

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide dry weather for now, but moisture will increase again by tonight with another cool and sunny shot coming by Thanksgiving. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. There are some areas of frost. You may want to save yourself a few extra minutes to warm up and defrost the car.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Showers will increase by the evening hours. Winds should stay light, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and showers move through overnight. The heaviest of the rain may be along the coastal areas. Temperatures are not as cold, in the mid to upper 40s inland and mid 50s along the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early showers and highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 50% 54 ° F precip: 60% 54 ° F precip: 50% 55 ° F precip: 40% 53 ° F precip: 30% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast