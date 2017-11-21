ECVC’s custom frame shop provides creative jobs for those with disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One organization in the east provides jobs for people with disabilities, sometimes showcasing their creative side.

East Carolina Vocational Center’s custom frame shop is located near the back of their production floor.

Holmes and Penny run the show at Fine Finishes Custom Framing.

They make products that compete with big box stores and ship them all over the country.

“Really been steady this week, I guess because of the holidays,” sales assistant Penny Hines says. “I probably have 10 or 15 in-house right now.”

Penny does the frames.

“We pick out some matting and frames and molding,” Penny says. “We just go from there depending on what you had in mind.”

Holmes hand-threads and hand-stains the chairs.

“Mr. Holmes, he has been doing this for like 45 years, he is like an expert,” Hines says. “A lot of these pieces are antique, pieces from peoples’ grandparents. They find them in the attic and bring them in. He is restoring them so to speak.”

Jason Thomas with ECVC says the shop provides jobs for people with disabilities.

“All the frames that we use are either manufactured here or we buy from another molding company in North Carolina, and part of our mission at ECVC is to provide jobs and job training to those with disabilities,” Thomas says. “We provide a number of jobs on our production floor for the manufacturing of these frames.”

Penny says it is the hands-on personal touch that makes their business one-of-a-kind.

“When you bring an image in, you see them come in, they are like wow,” Hines said. “I get so much joy, you just don’t imagine, it is just amazing.”

They are offering 15 percent off during the holidays and free gift wrapping.

To order, visit ecvcinc.com or email finefinishes@ecvcinc.com.