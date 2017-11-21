ECU Women fall to William & Mary, 71-65 in OT

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Abby Rendle scored 25 points and hauled down 17 rebounds to lead William & Mary to a 71-65 overtime win over ECU at Williams Arena Tuesday night. Rendle also had 10 blocked shots for the triple-double.

Raven Johnson led the Pirates with 12 points. Ariyana Williams scored 11, while Dominique Claytor and Thais Oliveira both scored 10 points in the loss. Clayton added 10 rebounds for her first career double-doulbe.

ECU falls to 1-3. The Pirates will play in the Seton Hall Thanksgiving Tournament this weekend.

