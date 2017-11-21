ECU implements lab to help young students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many low-performing students in Pitt County are getting the help they need to succeed.

Starting this year, ECU is one out of eight UNC System universities implementing a lab to help students in certain subjects.

Laura Bilbro-Berry, the director of partnerships and enrollment management at ECU, said they are working through some bugs but have seen progress.

“Some of the logistics and those sort of things are settling down and for us it’s great because now we have a baseline of data for our students,” said Bilbro-Berry. “And we can really start honing in on those specific needs and being able to address them so they can move forward.”

Currently, there are only second- to fourth-grade students, but there is hope to expand.