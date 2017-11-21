CBS News fires Charlie Rose amid sexual misconduct report

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations.

Charlie Rose’s co-hosts on “CBS This Morning” sharply condemned Rose Tuesday after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations that included groping female staffers and walking around naked in front of them, saying that it’s a time of reckoning in society.

“This has to end,” said Norah O’Donnell.

The morning show — normally hosted by Rose, O’Donnell and Gayle King — was down to the two women and the accusations against their colleague was their lead story. CBS suspended Rose following Monday’s Washington Post story about him and PBS also halted distribution of his nightly interview show.

Rose was fired effective immediately Tuesday, CBS News President David Rhodes said.

“There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization than ensuring a safe, professional workplace,” said Rhodes.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s