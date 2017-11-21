5 more arrested in second round of Operation November Rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Five more people were arrested Monday in the second round of Operation November Rain.

It is a joint operation conducted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Robert Tyrone Tucker – possession of stolen firearm; $4,500 secured bond.

Colby Lee Duffy –possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii, sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances; $5,000 secured bond.

Skyler James Turner – possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, manufacture schedule I controlled substances, sell schedule I controlled substances, deliver schedule I controlled substances, maintain vehicle for controlled substances, sell schedule I substances within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia; $77,500 secured bond.

Manuel Alexander Hill – possess marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $4,000 secured bond.

Justin Wayne Houston – possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine with 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 secured bond.

All were remanded to the Onslow County Detention Center, and are awaiting their first court appearance.