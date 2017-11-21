2 arrested after high speed chase ends in Craven County

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after a high-speed chase ended in Craven County.

Tony Hodge, 55, of New Bern is facing felony larceny charges and was also charged with trying to escape from police. Tremell Hodge, 23, also of New Bern, faces felony larceny charges.

Pamlico County deputies were conducting business checks in Reelsboro when they noticed two men loading items into their vehicle around 2:09 a.m. at Potter Trucker.

When they tried to talk to the men and investigate, the men fled the scene in their vehicle, deputies said.

With the assistance of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the pursuit was ended without incident in the James City.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said items in the vehicle were taken from Potter Trucking, and deputies said the four were responsible for four other thefts from the business.

Both men are currently being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center.

Tony Hodge’s bond was set at $200,000 secured

Tremell Hodge’s bond was set at $100,000 secured.

They both are scheduled to appear in Pamlico County District Court for first appearances November 30.