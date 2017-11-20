Trevon Brown, Gardner Minshew earn weekly honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU wide receiver Trevon Brown has been named Athletic American Conference Co-Offensive Player-of-the-Week the league office announced Monday, while Gardner Minshew is one of eight quarterbacks named Manning Award “Stars-of-the-Week.”

Brown set an ECU and American single-game school record with 270 receiving yards to help the Pirates to a 48-20 win over Cincinnati at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Wilmington, N.C. native, who had nine receptions and scored twice, matched his own school and conference record with a 95-yard touchdown catch to start the third quarter. In all, five of his nine receptions went for 20-plus yards and the 270-yard effort ranks second among NCAA FBS players this year.

On the season, Brown has 53 receptions for 941 yards and has scored a team-best seven touchdowns. He has registered four 100-yard receiving games and has amassed 100 or more all-purpose yards in a contest five times. Heading into the season finale at Memphis, Brown ranks among the NCAA FBS leaders in receiving yards (20th), receiving yards per game (23rd/85.8 ypg), yards per reception (29th/17.17 ypc) and receiving TDs (39th). He has caught at least one pass in 10 of 11 games, including a career-best 11 for 141 yards and two scores at Houston.

Making his fourth start of the season, Minshew completed 31-of-45 passes for 444 yards and a personal-best four touchdowns against the Bearcats. He opened the contest completing his first 13 passes for 140 yards and one score, a 23-yarder to Tahj Deans in the first quarter. Minshew added scoring strikes of 11, 95, 22 yards, while 14 of his 31 completions went for 10 or more yards (six for 20-plus). His 444 yards ranks sixth on ECU’s single-game list and second among all NCAA FBS passers last week.

This year, Minshew has completed 146-of-250 passes for 1,789 yards and 14 scores. He has eclipsed the 400-yard passing mark twice, which included a 463-yard and three-touchdown effort off the bench at Houston two weeks ago. The Brandon, Miss. native has thrown at least one TD pass in seven of nine contests (five-straight) with seven scores coming as a starter.

Brown is the fourth Pirate this season to be honored by the league office following Thomas Sirk’s Offensive Player-of-the-Week accolades (Sept. 25), Davon Grayson’s Honor Roll selection (Sept. 25) and Jake Verity’s Special Teams Player-of-the-Week honors (Oct. 23).

ECU (3-8, 2-5 AAC) will close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 25 when it travels to No. 17 Memphis (9-1, 6-1 AAC).