Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off today

By Published:

WNCT- The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program along with state and local law enforcement kick off of the annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign today at 10:00 a.m.

Since its inception 24 years ago, the program has increased driver seat belt awareness and usage rates and reduced fatalities across North Carolina.

Nearly every law enforcement agency in the state participates in the initiative.

It’s one of the most well-coordinated and cooperative law enforcement efforts of its kind across America.

The campaign works in part with the NC Vision Zero initiative.

The goal is to reach zero traffic-related fatalities through coordinated agency-to-agency efforts.

 

