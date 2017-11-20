Sunday night fire heavily damages Newport home

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a Sunday night structure fire in Newport.

The Beaufort Fire Department was dispatched to Hardesty Farm road at 11:19 p.m., where heavy smoke and fire was showing from a one-story building.

All occupants were evacuated prior to arrival.

The fire was controlled at 12:16 a.m., and overhaul operations were conducted with additional hot spots extinguished.

The Red Cross was contacted for the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Beaufort Fire Department cleared the scene at 3:51 a.m. Monday.

One tanker stayed on scene until the fire scene was turned over to the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office for determination of the cause of the fire.

Harkers Island, Otway, Mill Creek and North River Fire Departments were also dispatched, and additional tankers were dispatched from Harlowe, Marshallberg, Newport and South River fire departments.

Morehead City Fire Department was requested to stand by at Beaufort’s Station 1.

