Kinston police looking for second suspect in January murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is looking for another suspect in the January murder of Alton McKnight.

McKnight was found shot and killed in a parked car on the 400 block of S. Tiffany Street on January 30.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Joshua Sutton.

Anyone with information on the location of Joshua Sutton is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Kinston Police previously arrested Carlos Fields as a suspect in the murder. Police issued an arrest warrant for Fields, who was in the Pitt County Detention Center on unrelated charges, on November 17.

Fields was charged with murder and armed Robbery.