Price of Christmas trees up this year due to nationwide shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, you should expect to pay a bit more than previous years.

A nationwide shortage has led to a price increase of about $10 per tree nationwide.

Larry Cuthbertson of Mountain Boy Trees said the price increase has to do with big businesses getting involved in the market.

“Money people, that’s what we call them, planted millions of trees, mostly in Ashe County, and they flooded the market,” he said.

But, because Christmas trees take years to mature and grow, there are fewer available this year. Cuthbertson said the big businesses have already planted millions more, which will drive the price back down in the future.

For those searching for trees this year, that doesn’t help much.

“It makes me really sad because I’m shopping on a budget,” said Marie Hall, a student at ECU.

Mountain Boy Trees, which has set up camp along Evans St. near Overtons in Greenville for four decades, offers trees for any budget. Cuthbertson said the price ranges from about $20 to several hundred dollars for the big trees.

They are open every day until Christmas from about 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.