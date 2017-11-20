Pitt Co. approves changes in animal ordinance

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt changes to animal ordinances and the way they are filed.

Currently, ordinances and fees are spread out through several files and have inconsistencies on how they should be facilitated.

Michele Whaley is the director of the animal shelter and said this should consolidate information into one easily accessible file. The goal is to make it more simple to look up services.

Whaley said, “It’s going to put everything in one document, one click. You can scroll to find your section of whatever issue or problem you are looking for. I think it’s going to be much better for ease of finding the answers you are searching and what laws do we have and don’t have on the books.”

Whaley said it will also create a standard across the board for fees and ways to pay them.

