Make it Monday: Handmade lotion bars

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The winter months are known for cooler weather which unfortunately dries out your skin. If you know the struggle then you will love these DIY lotion bars.

Jennifer Smith is showing us how to make our own with just few ingredients which are all natural and free of toxins in this week’s Make it Monday.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– beeswax pellets

– coconut oil

– shea butter

– essential oils

– silicon molds

To start, boil pot of water, about 2 inches deep.

Now, get your ingredients. For the base, you’ll want to combine the coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax pellets.

“Depending on what color you want these to be, there are yellow beeswax pellets out there,” said Smith. “I like the natural look since it’s a natural product.”

Smith says you can make as much as you want as long as you add equal parts. She chose to do 2 ounces of beeswax, 2 ounces of coconut oil and 2 ounces of shea butter. Put the equal parts in a glass measuring cup and put it in the pot of boiling water.

Expect this to take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes. Give it an occasional stir so it melts easily.

While you’re waiting, lay out your molds. Smith suggests using silicon molds and adding a cookie sheet underneath so you can easily move them.

When your mixture is fully melted, get your essential oils.

“I’m going to add some lavender oil and frankincense oil,” said Smith. “These are just really soothing, calming oils.”

Add 10 to 12 drops of each oil and stir. When you’re done, all you have to do is pour the mixture slowly into the molds. Move the molds to the fridge and they will harden in 30 to 40 minutes.



When they’re ready, pop them out and use them right on your skin. They absorb quickly on dry skin and don’t leave a greasy residue.

“The beeswax kind of helps hold in that moisture,” said Smith. “So, much like any kind of salve you get, these bars are great.”

These are an easy gift idea too. Just add them to a cellophane bag and tie a cute ribbon around it.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.