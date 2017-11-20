Kinston Police: 1 person injured in Sunday shooting, information sought

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are looking the person(s) responsible for shooting a man in the hip over the weekend.

It happened around 5p.m. on November 19th.

Kinston Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of North East Street in Kinston for a person shot. When officers arrive they found a 19 year man with a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.