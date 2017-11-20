Kinston Police: 1 person injured in Sunday shooting, information sought

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are looking the person(s) responsible for shooting a man in the hip over the weekend.

It happened around 5p.m. on November 19th.

Kinston Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of North East Street in Kinston for a person shot. When officers arrive they found a 19 year man with a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s