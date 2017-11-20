James Sprunt hosts ‘Crayons on Campus’ initiative for Duplin Co. students

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–When it comes to preparing students for college and career, you can never start too early. That’s the philosophy behind Duplin County Schools’ “Crayons on Campus” initiative.

About 65 fifth graders from Chinquapin Elementary toured James Sprunt Community College on Monday to learn about the higher education options available to them locally.

“We are the only higher education institution in Duplin County,” Stan Turbeville, VP of College Advancement at JSCC, said. “It’s never too early to show kids that they have a chance to go to college, what college is like and that it’s not scary.”

The program is part of the career and college promise pathway put in place by the school system.

During the tour, students learned how to use the library and shop for books at the student store. They also visited college classes and talked with students and teachers. For many fifth graders, the Barber School was the highlight of the day.

“I liked the barber shop because I like doing hair,” fifth-grader Claire-Beth Bradshaw said. “It’s really cool that we got to see that because I’ve wanted to learn about it.”

After touring the campus, students participated in a virtual classroom where they learned about our coastal environment from the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

“Whenever you grow up, you’ll know what to do if you come to this school, like where to go,” fifth-grader Victor Guerrero-Madrid said. “You can learn a whole lot more here than you can in elementary school.”

Chinquapin Elementary chose James Sprunt as its partner college. The Crayons on Campus initiative has been held for the last five years. There will be another one this spring.