James Sprunt hosts ‘Crayons on Campus’ initiative for Duplin Co. students

By Published: Updated:

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–When it comes to preparing students for college and career, you can never start too early. That’s the philosophy behind Duplin County Schools’ “Crayons on Campus” initiative.

About 65 fifth graders from Chinquapin Elementary toured James Sprunt Community College on Monday to learn about the higher education options available to them locally.

“We are the only higher education institution in Duplin County,” Stan Turbeville, VP of College Advancement at JSCC, said. “It’s never too early to show kids that they have a chance to go to college, what college is like and that it’s not scary.”

The program is part of the career and college promise pathway put in place by the school system.

During the tour, students learned how to use the library and shop for books at the student store. They also visited college classes and talked with students and teachers. For many fifth graders, the Barber School was the highlight of the day.

“I liked the barber shop because I like doing hair,” fifth-grader Claire-Beth Bradshaw said. “It’s really cool that we got to see that because I’ve wanted to learn about it.”

After touring the campus, students participated in a virtual classroom where they learned about our coastal environment from the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

“Whenever you grow up, you’ll know what to do if you come to this school, like where to go,” fifth-grader Victor Guerrero-Madrid said. “You can learn a whole lot more here than you can in elementary school.”

Chinquapin Elementary chose James Sprunt as its partner college. The Crayons on Campus initiative has been held for the last five years. There will be another one this spring.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s