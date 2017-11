WILMINGTON, NC – Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Jacksonville man.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Front Street around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, where the victim was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said it is an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this incident, Wilmington police ask you call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.