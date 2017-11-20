Jacksonville employees train with Corpsmen to ‘Stop the Bleed’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Jacksonville city employees received special training today to “Stop the Bleed” in conjunction with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The national campaign trains bystanders to provide medical treatment to victims of accidents or shootings until medical personnel can arrive.

It was created in 2015 after the Sandy Hook shooting with the idea that bystanders can prevent deaths if they act quickly.

Corpsmen from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune trained employees with the skills they need to provide first care.

“Instead of waiting for fire, EMS and all of the other first responders to arrive, they can start care right away,” Lt. Cmdr. David McDonald, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, said. “We’re trying to teach them the key skills and what they can take care of just as everyday people.”

Jacksonville employees learned the ABC’s of the campaign, which include alerting 911, locating the life-threatening bleeding on the victim and controlling that bleeding. They applied tourniquets and packed wounds on mannequins.

“At any time you could be put in a situation where this type of first aid emergency medical care is needed and you want to be able to help,” Gary Ouellette, a city employee, said.

The city is looking to add bleeding control kits in all of its vehicles as well as throughout City Hall. Its goal is to train all 556 employees.

If you’d like more information about the campaign visit bleedingcontrol.org. You can also schedule a training with the Naval Medical Center by calling 910-449-2800.