Go local when picking out the perfect Christmas tree this year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in the market for a fresh cut Christmas tree, it doesn’t get any fresher than grown in the East. There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

“We have white pine, red cedar, and Leyland cypress,” explained Bert Noble, owner of Noble Christmas Tree Farm in Kinston.

You won’t find any Fraser firs at this farm.

“It won’t grow in this part of the country,” explained Noble.

But the trees that do offer a local flair in many homes across the East.

Part of the charm of coming out to a local Christmas tree farm is getting the whole experience of walking through the rows of trees until you find just the perfect one.

“I think they just like being out on the farm, enjoying the fresh air and the trees and just looking around and having a good time,” said Noble.

The Nobles are still working to bounce back after Hurricane Matthew.

“We did have some destruction from Matthew on the trees themselves,” recalled Noble. “It killed one patch of them. It was about four thousand dollars worth about a fourth of my crop.”

As a result: “We don’t have quite as many as we usually have but we still have a good selection,” said Noble.

You’ll need to act fast to snag the perfect homegrown Christmas tree.

Click here to go to the Noble Christmas Tree Farm Facebook page.