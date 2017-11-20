First Alert Forecast: The temperature roller coaster continues this week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Sunny and cool to start the work week with some rain coming in by Tuesday night. The temperature roller coaster continues, even into your Thanksgiving and black Friday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear but it’s cold. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to  mid 30s across the East with a few places along the coast in the lower 40s. It is breezy at times, so wind chill values could be in the 20s and lower 30s as you head out the door.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cool and sunny. Breezy at time as well with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and winds are light. There could be some areas of frost, even along the coastal areas like, Carteret, Pamlico and Hyde counties where the growing season has not ended yet.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for the first part of the week until a cold front moves through late Tuesday and into the morning hours Wednesday. A few coastal showers could be seen for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

TROPICS: There is no development expected in the next few days. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
30%
12am
Wed
54° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
54° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
54° F
precip:
70%
3am
Wed
54° F
precip:
60%
4am
Wed
54° F
precip:
50%
5am
Wed
53° F
precip:
30%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

