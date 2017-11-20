First Alert Forecast: The temperature roller coaster continues this week

SUMMARY: Sunny and cool to start the work week with some rain coming in by Tuesday night. The temperature roller coaster continues, even into your Thanksgiving and black Friday. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear but it’s cold. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the East with a few places along the coast in the lower 40s. It is breezy at times, so wind chill values could be in the 20s and lower 30s as you head out the door.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cool and sunny. Breezy at time as well with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and winds are light. There could be some areas of frost, even along the coastal areas like, Carteret, Pamlico and Hyde counties where the growing season has not ended yet.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for the first part of the week until a cold front moves through late Tuesday and into the morning hours Wednesday. A few coastal showers could be seen for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

TROPICS: There is no development expected in the next few days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 30% 55 ° F precip: 30% 54 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 60% 54 ° F precip: 70% 54 ° F precip: 60% 54 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast