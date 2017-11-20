Federal report finds inhumane violations at NC poultry plant

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A poultry company in western North Carolina says it has installed cameras in the plant where live birds are present after a federal report found 33 inhumane violations.

The Morganton News Herald reports the U.S. Agriculture Department found the violations at Case Farms’ plant in Morganton.

The violations include cases of birds being run over, kicked by an employee and dipped in a scalder while still alive.

Case Farms said in a statement that in addition to cameras, it also has set up a third-party hotline for employees to report inhumane treatment.

The 33 violations included in the report were the second most among any of the 300 federally inspected plants, although Case Farms of Ohio had an additional 26 complaints.

Simmons Prepared Foods in Arkansas led with 40 violations.

