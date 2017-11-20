ECU punter suspended due to ‘alcohol-related arrest’

ECU Media Relations/WNCT Staff Published:
Courtesy ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU punter Austin Barnes has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities following an alcohol-related arrest late Saturday, according to head football coach Scottie Montgomery.

According to a news release, the decision came shortly after Montgomery and ECU Athletics officials were made aware of his arrest.

“Representing East Carolina University is a privilege and any behavior that’s not in accordance with that is unacceptable,” Montgomery said. “We have conduct standards and expectations in place for our program for a reason and it’s disappointing when individuals choose not to be accountable for their teammates, especially those who are perceived to be in leadership roles.”

Barnes, a graduate transfer from Eastern Michigan, has served as the Pirates’ top punter during the 2017 season and currently ranks 19th nationally with an average of 44.0 yards per kick. Montgomery indicated either junior Caleb Pratt or sophomore Jake Verity would take over Barnes’ duties.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s