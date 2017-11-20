ECU punter suspended due to ‘alcohol-related arrest’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU punter Austin Barnes has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities following an alcohol-related arrest late Saturday, according to head football coach Scottie Montgomery.

According to a news release, the decision came shortly after Montgomery and ECU Athletics officials were made aware of his arrest.

“Representing East Carolina University is a privilege and any behavior that’s not in accordance with that is unacceptable,” Montgomery said. “We have conduct standards and expectations in place for our program for a reason and it’s disappointing when individuals choose not to be accountable for their teammates, especially those who are perceived to be in leadership roles.”

Barnes, a graduate transfer from Eastern Michigan, has served as the Pirates’ top punter during the 2017 season and currently ranks 19th nationally with an average of 44.0 yards per kick. Montgomery indicated either junior Caleb Pratt or sophomore Jake Verity would take over Barnes’ duties.