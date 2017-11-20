Customers shopping early to avoid Black Friday hassle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More and more businesses are offering early Black Friday deals to draw shoppers in.

Shoppers 9 On Your Side spoke to said convenience is the top reason, plus they can beat the crowds later in the week

Businesses like Amazon and Best Buy have already started rolling out their Black Friday prices, which means deals on the most popular items like TVs, phones and clothing.

According to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of people have already started their shopping.

Some shoppers believe you are not really missing anything if you decide to go early.

“Some of them are pretty good, but others, you know, sometimes it’s just a scam to get you inside their doors, but I mean what store doesn’t do it?” said Elizabeth Upton, a Best Buy customer.

Local authorities are offering these tips for you to stay safe while shopping.

They recommend shopping with someone during the daytime.

Tell someone where you’re going, dress casually and avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

