Craven County schools focus on improvement plans

By Published: Updated:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Principals from every school in Craven County presented new improvement plans to the Board of Education last week where they discussed educational issues and potential solutions.

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School is an example of what those plans look like in action.

“The school improvement plan is the heartbeat of the school,” said Dan Palimetakis, the school’s principal. “Everything that we do in some way shape or form ties back to a school improvement goal.”

Palimetakis said they talk about what behaviors should look like in different areas of the school.

Kids earn points based on those behaviors, and when enough points are earned “we stop and have a celebration at school,” Palimetakis said.

Goals in the past included increasing test scores and staff morale, and this year Palimetakis wants to add to that.

“Our goals talk about raising achievement scores to 3, 4, and 5,” he said. “And our goal also talks about reducing office referrals.”

He says as the year goes on he realizes response and goals can change, but he said he only wants the best for his school and students.

“Once I get my hook in them that way then I can start to raise that bar up a little bit by little bit and that’s when that improvement piece happens,” said Palimetakis.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s