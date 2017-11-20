Craven County schools focus on improvement plans

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Principals from every school in Craven County presented new improvement plans to the Board of Education last week where they discussed educational issues and potential solutions.

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School is an example of what those plans look like in action.

“The school improvement plan is the heartbeat of the school,” said Dan Palimetakis, the school’s principal. “Everything that we do in some way shape or form ties back to a school improvement goal.”

Palimetakis said they talk about what behaviors should look like in different areas of the school.

Kids earn points based on those behaviors, and when enough points are earned “we stop and have a celebration at school,” Palimetakis said.

Goals in the past included increasing test scores and staff morale, and this year Palimetakis wants to add to that.

“Our goals talk about raising achievement scores to 3, 4, and 5,” he said. “And our goal also talks about reducing office referrals.”

He says as the year goes on he realizes response and goals can change, but he said he only wants the best for his school and students.

“Once I get my hook in them that way then I can start to raise that bar up a little bit by little bit and that’s when that improvement piece happens,” said Palimetakis.