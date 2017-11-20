Cat in Ayden tests positive for rabies; two people exposed

WNCT Staff Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A stray cat in Ayden has tested positive for rabies.

The Pitt County Health Department received a report from the Pitt County Public Health Department that a short-haired gray cat tested positive on Monday.

Two people were exposed to the cat about two weeks ago, and they have since received prophylaxis or treatment to help prevent them from contracting rabies.

The cat is now dead but may have exposed other people prior to its death, according to Pitt County officials.

Pitt County health director Dr. John H. Morrow advises others who may have been exposed to this cat through direct contact to visit their healthcare provider or go to the hospital’s emergency department for evaluation and possible treatment.

For questions on what qualifies as direct contact, contact the Communicable Diseases Nurse with the Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2340.

For more information about rabies in North Carolina, visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services / NC Public Health Epidemiology website at: http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html.

