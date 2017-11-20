At least 30 birds die in fire at rescue organization

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (AP) — A wildlife rescue organization in North Carolina has lost at least 30 birds in a fire.

News outlets report that rescue staffers at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail say at least 30 birds died, while around 40 others will need treatment for burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday evening. The fire started in an outlet in the barn connected to a bird room, where the birds undergo treatment after they’re released from an animal hospital.

Officials haven’t estimated the total damage.

Investigators are trying to determine the fire’s cause.

The all-volunteer group is asking for donations to cover the cost of some medical expenses and repairs, with a specific request for oxygen concentrators.

