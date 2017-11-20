Ahlers closes out career with loss; next stop Shrine Bowl

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley senior quarterback Holton Ahlers concluded his amazing high school career on Friday night when the Vikings fell to Eastern Guilford in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

In his four seasons at Conley, Ahlers threw for 11,309 yards and rushed for over 3,500 more.

He scored 201 touchdowns in his career, throwing for 145 while rushing for 56.

Ahlers has verbally committed to East Carolina University and is expected to sign on December 20th. He’s also planning on enrolling at ECU in January and will compete in spring practice.

He will also compete for the North Carolina squad in the 2017 Shrine Bowl.

 

