Outer Banks town to replenish beach lost to hurricane

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — An Outer Banks town plans to replenish 10 miles of beach that was lost last year to Hurricane Matthew.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that Nags Head will replenish the beach with 3.7 million cubic of sand dredged from offshore pits if all the permits and financing work out. The $40 million two-part project is scheduled for next summer.

Nags Head plans to add 2.3 million cubic yards of sand at a cost of $25.5 million. Officials say Dare County’s nourishment fund would cover up to half of that amount.

Officials also have applied for a $16 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace 1.43 million cubic yards of sand lost to Matthew.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com