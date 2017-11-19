Interfaith Thanksgiving Service celebrates inclusion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – First Presbyterian Church in Greenville held its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Sunday morning.

People from all different faith groups gathered and gave thanks.

Each faith brought their own celebration to the service to share with others.

Some of the groups represented were Atheism, Islam, Hindu, Buddhism, Christianity and more.

The church pastor said it is important to focus on our similarities, not differences.

“I do not think there is a single human group that does not give Thanksgiving” pastor William Neely said. “Particularly those of us who believe in God want to return thanks to God for all God has done for us.”

The service is in its 16th year.

It started in 2001 right after 9/11.