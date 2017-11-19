First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns as temperatures fall

SUMMARY: Windy and turning cooler behind a cold front that pushed through the area this morning. High pressure builds in with quiet weather to start the week.

TODAY: Showers exit the coast by noon then clouds break for sunshine. Windy with morning highs in the 60’s. Temperatures fall back through the 50’s though the day.

 

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Staying windy with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast. Wind chills will be in the 20’s at times by morning.

 

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. Breezy early with highs in the 50’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings quiet weather to start the week. Another cold front will move through the area on Wednesday then stall just off the coast. Expect showers on Wednesday and another round late Thursday into Friday as low pressure develops and rides along the front later in the week.

 

TROPICS: There is no development expected in the next few days. For the latest, click here

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
59° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
57° F
precip:
30%
9am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
