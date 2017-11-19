First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns as temperatures fall

SUMMARY: Windy and turning cooler behind a cold front that pushed through the area this morning. High pressure builds in with quiet weather to start the week.



TODAY: Showers exit the coast by noon then clouds break for sunshine. Windy with morning highs in the 60’s. Temperatures fall back through the 50’s though the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Staying windy with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast. Wind chills will be in the 20’s at times by morning.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. Breezy early with highs in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings quiet weather to start the week. Another cold front will move through the area on Wednesday then stall just off the coast. Expect showers on Wednesday and another round late Thursday into Friday as low pressure develops and rides along the front later in the week.

TROPICS: There is no development expected in the next few days. For the latest, click here

