Detective shares holiday shopping safety tips for women

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Women of all ages gathered at Christ’s Church in Winterville Sunday night to learn holiday shopping safety tips.

A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detective offered up tips on how to protect yourself from dangerous people and situations.

He said it is important to have a plan, be aware of your surroundings and do not be afraid to acknowledge your intuition.

Women say they learned many things they did not know before.

“Being aware when you come out of the store, especially in the evening time,” church member Denise Nash said. “Make sure you have your keys ready. Don’t be fumbling through your purse. if you are anything like me, I have a big bag so having to hunt for that is just a problem. If you are on your cell phone, you are just not being aware of the people around you.”

The women also learned how to quickly spot if someone is armed and how to use your key as a weapon.

“Don’t negotiate a ‘no’ if you have told somebody no,” Nash said. “If they are trying to help you with your groceries or something along that line, if you let them know you are not interested in their help, don’t negotiate that and make sure you are still firm with that. Be stern and say, ‘no thank you. I don’t need your help today.'”

They also learned how to prevent a home invasion and how to respond if it happens.

Church members said they hope for more similar question and answer sessions in the future

