Church feeds 30,000 people

GREENVILLE, N.C(WNCT)- One church decided to celebrate its 138 anniversary a little bit differently than most may Sunday Morning.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church partnered up with the non-profit Feeding Children Everywhere to feed over 30,000 people.

They did this by feeling bags with food like lentils, rice, dried veggies and himalayan salt.

We spoke with Chick-Fil-A at University Commons owner, Ben Dixon, about the energy of the volunteers in the room.

“They’re really excited. They’re just producing meals and they realize it is for a good cause,” said Dixon, “you can hear the crowd now. They are producing a lot of meals.”

We spoke with Feeding Children Everywhere Event Lead, Keriann Roe, who told us the importance of this congregation giving its time.

“We are a company solely ran on volunteers, and so we need and love for people to help us out because everyone wants to make a difference,” said Roe.

The church was able to fill up all of the bags of food in less than an hour’s time.