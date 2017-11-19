Church feeds 30,000 people

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C(WNCT)- One church decided to celebrate its 138 anniversary a little bit differently than most may Sunday Morning.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church partnered up with the non-profit Feeding Children Everywhere to feed over 30,000 people.

They did this by feeling bags with food like lentils, rice, dried veggies and himalayan salt.

We spoke with Chick-Fil-A at University Commons owner, Ben Dixon, about the energy of the volunteers in the room.

“They’re really excited. They’re just producing meals and they realize it is for a good cause,” said Dixon, “you can hear the crowd now. They are producing a lot of meals.”

We spoke with Feeding Children Everywhere Event Lead, Keriann Roe, who told us the importance of this congregation giving its time.

“We are a company solely ran on volunteers, and so we need and love for people to help us out because everyone wants to make a difference,” said Roe.

The church was able to fill up all of the bags of food in less than an hour’s time.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s