GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple fire departments are on scene of a working structure fire at the Goodwill Donation Center on Whitley Dr. in Greenville.

The donation center is located right off of Memorial Dr. near Pitt Community College.

Pitt County Communications said the fire started in a dumpster and then spread to the building. Smoke was visibly coming from the building

