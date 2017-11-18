Pirates suffer first home loss to Richmond

Greenville, N.C. – The ECU women’s basketball team (1-2) was edged, 65-64, by Richmond (3-1) in its first home loss of the season Saturday night. Lashonda Monk led the Pirates with 10 points and seven rebounds while senior Thais Oliveira had a game-high 11 rebounds and fell one point shy of her second double-double of the season.

ECU took an early lead, one that would hold the entire first half, and was ahead 41-33 at the break. The Pirates shot 36.4 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free throw line in the first two quarters.

Richmond came alive in the third quarter and outscored ECU 19-8 in the frame to lead 52-49 with one stanza to go. The final quarter was evenly played with ECU winning the rebounding battle 9-8 and outscoring Richmond 15-13 but the Spiders’ shot clock execution was all the difference through the final minutes. With 1.7 seconds to go, the Pirates had a chance to take the lead but Oliveira’s jumper hit the rim and bounced out as time expired.

Team Records

ECU (1-2), Richmond (3-1)

Macy’s opening statement

“I felt that defensively we were really resilient, relative to the way that we shot the basketball. Typically when you see us shoot it so poorly, then we are giving up a lot more points, but to hold Richmond 15 points under their average, I thought we did a very good job in the second half.”On tonight’s defensive effort

“Well you want to cover up their three-point shooters, they shoot it really well. So I think we gave up with 30 [Kailyn Fee], and gave up way too many threes in the first half. I thought we made the adjustment at half and had much better performance in the second half covering her up.”

On Lashonda Monk’s performance

“She did a lot of positive things, the way that she got in and scraped some rebounds for us I thought was really big. There is just such a process at the point guard position to step in at really big moments. I give her a lot of credit that it was so many positives tonight that she had for us, but her competitive index is amazing and she’s just a lot of fun to coach.”

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

Richmond 19 14 19 13 65

ECU 22 19 8 15 64

News and Notes

ECU begins the season 1-1 at home for the third time during Heather Macy’s eight seasons as the Pirates’ head coach

Lashonda Monk had a career-high 10 points as the Pirates’ leading scorer

Thais Oliveira had her second 10+ rebound game and fell a point shy of her second double-double of the season scoring nine points and grabbing 10 boards

With Monk leading the team with 10 points, it snapped a three-game streak in which ECU had at least one player with 20+ points

The Pirates have made at least one three-pointer in the last 16-straight games

ECU had a season-low 15 turnovers and forced 21 Spider turnovers

Richmond leads the all-time series 24-18

Up Next

ECU remains home to face William & Mary on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. The Pirates are 33-12 all-time against the Tribe and an impressive 16-2 at home during that time. Head Coach Heather Macy is 2-1 against William & Mary after losing last season’s meeting, 82-77, on Dec. 28, 2016, in Williamsburg, Va.