First on 9: OCSO investigating early morning shooting

Onslow, N.C. (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning.

It happened at 4 a.m. at the Village Oaks Mobile Home Park off N.C. 53.

Detectives say a 47-year-old man sustained injuries during the shooting. He was treated and released from Onslow Memorial Hospital. Names are not being released at this time.

Residents tell us detectives are still on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.