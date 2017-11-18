First on 9: OCSO investigating early morning shooting

By Published: Updated:

Onslow, N.C. (WNCT)-  The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning.

It happened at 4 a.m. at the Village Oaks Mobile Home Park off N.C. 53.

Detectives say a 47-year-old man sustained injuries during the shooting. He was treated and released from Onslow Memorial Hospital. Names are not being released at this time.

Residents tell us detectives are still on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s