First Alert Tropical Update: Area of interest in the Caribbean

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cluster of storms in the Caribbean has a very low chance for tropical development. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
60%
5am
Sun
62° F
precip:
80%
6am
Sun
61° F
precip:
70%
7am
Sun
58° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
