First Alert Forecast: Windy & warmer start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Clouds roll in and the wind picks up as a cold front approaches later today.

TODAY: Clouds increase through the day and winds pick up but we stay dry with highs in the 60’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers arriving toward morning. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

 

SUNDAY: Showers through the morning, then clouds gradually break for sun later in the day. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in bringing sunshine and cooler weather Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday but we should dry out again for Thanksgiving Day.

 

TROPICS: We are continuing to keep an eye on a cluster of storms in the Caribbean. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
60%
5am
Sun
62° F
precip:
80%
6am
Sun
61° F
precip:
70%
7am
Sun
58° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
