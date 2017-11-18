First Alert Forecast: Windy & warmer start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Clouds roll in and the wind picks up as a cold front approaches later today.



TODAY: Clouds increase through the day and winds pick up but we stay dry with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers arriving toward morning. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Showers through the morning, then clouds gradually break for sun later in the day. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in bringing sunshine and cooler weather Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday but we should dry out again for Thanksgiving Day.

TROPICS: We are continuing to keep an eye on a cluster of storms in the Caribbean. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast