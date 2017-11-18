Fight over new legislative districts rages on

Associated Press Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republican legislative leaders say an outside expert told by federal judges this month to redraw some General Assembly district boundaries should keep all the lines the General Assembly approved over the summer in place.

An attorney for the GOP lawmakers filed a brief Friday critiquing the work of a special master ordered by a three-judge panel to fix potential problems with several districts.

Lawyer Phil Strach wrote that the judges and special master lack legal authority to alter the plans because the judges haven’t explained why they are unconstitutional and have failed to give legislators another chance to redraw them.

Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily this week released some new preliminary lines affecting roughly two dozen districts. He’s been told to finalize his proposal by Dec. 1.

